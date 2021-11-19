© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jacob Blake’s family REACTS to Rittenhouse NOT GUILTY verdict — WATCH “This young man eats, drinks and sleeps the rhetoric of the Proud Boys, the Ku Klux Klan and skinheads,” one unidentified
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • November 19, 2021
Jacob Blake’s family REACTS to Rittenhouse NOT GUILTY verdict — WATCH
“This young man eats, drinks and sleeps the rhetoric of the Proud Boys, the Ku Klux Klan and skinheads,” one unidentified family member said on the steps of the Kenosha Courthouse.
Jacob Blake was the African-American man shot by police on that fateful night in Wisconsin in 2020, triggering the riots that Rittenhouse (now confirmed by the court) used self defense when he shot three people.
“This young man eats, drinks and sleeps the rhetoric of the Proud Boys, the Ku Klux Klan and skinheads,” one unidentified family member said on the steps of the Kenosha Courthouse.
Jacob Blake was the African-American man shot by police on that fateful night in Wisconsin in 2020, triggering the riots that Rittenhouse (now confirmed by the court) used self defense when he shot three people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.