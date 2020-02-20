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Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Mark of the Beast!
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65 views • February 20, 2020
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing now allow for a new world order that could give literal fulfillment to the Mark of the Beast prophecy in Revelation 13.
There are many Artificial Intelligence YouTube videos showing the dangers artificial intelligence gone wrong, but scientists and governments continue on their march towards the artificial intelligence singularity which could give rise to a direct fulfillment of the "image of the Beast" prophecy described in Revelation 13 which will implement the Mark of the Beast and persecute those who oppose it.
CREDITS
1. Matrix falling code by: filmes brasil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsWKpfObwMw
2. Slaughterbots by Stop Autonomous Weapons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CO6M2HsoIA
3. Hot Robot At SXSW Says She Wants To Destroy Humans | The Pulse by CNBC
There are many Artificial Intelligence YouTube videos showing the dangers artificial intelligence gone wrong, but scientists and governments continue on their march towards the artificial intelligence singularity which could give rise to a direct fulfillment of the "image of the Beast" prophecy described in Revelation 13 which will implement the Mark of the Beast and persecute those who oppose it.
CREDITS
1. Matrix falling code by: filmes brasil
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsWKpfObwMw
2. Slaughterbots by Stop Autonomous Weapons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CO6M2HsoIA
3. Hot Robot At SXSW Says She Wants To Destroy Humans | The Pulse by CNBC
Keywords
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