Primary Victories Prove Trump in Firm Control of Republican Party

America’s 2022 mid-term elections on November 8 are less than 14 weeks away. Much to the chagrin of his enemies and critics, former President Donald Trump is in firm control of the Republican Party. Overwhelmingly throughout the 2022 Republican primaries, GOP voters have voted for candidates endorsed by Mr. Trump.

Primary elections were held yesterday in Michigan, Missouri, Arizona, Kansas, and Washington. Election results yesterday held to the same pattern: Candidates endorsed by Mr. Trump won their party’s nomination. Candidates denounced by Mr. Trump lost re-election.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/3/22.





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