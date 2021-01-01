© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/8/19 #InternationalWomensDay: 3/8 Real Heros to Celebrate #MemoryBearers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/8/19 On International Women’s Day, we look at the women who have fought for freedom worldwide and juxtapose them with the globalist mouth piece’s spouting identity politics. This photo is of a Christian Syrian Kurdish fighter who banded together with other women to form battalions to defeat globalist funded IS in Syria.
Here is a great introduction to Nawal El Saadawi:
https://blogs.bmj.com/medical-humanities/2015/11/11/the-reading-room-a-review-of-memoirs-of-a-woman-doctor/
Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, bans bacon adverts:
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/03/05/khans-london-underground-ad-groceries-containing-meat-dairy-banned/
Here are Rashaida Tlaib's comments at Chicago CAIR event after winning the primary:
https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/03/08/creepy-video-rashida-tlaibs-speech-cair-chicago-event-always-said-muslims-coming...-think
Vandana Shiva, powerhouse against Monsanto/Bayer, is a role model for food rights and fighting biocide:
https://twitter.com/drvandanashiva
FYI on the Hollywood pedos not registered as sex offenders:
https://www.yourtango.com/2017308110/where-hollywood-pedophiles-open-secret-documentary-accused-child-sexual-abuse-now
Here is the story of Vitka Kempner:
http://www.jewishpartisans.org/partisans/vitka-kempner
Annie Oakley got her gun!
https://www.guns.com/news/2014/02/06/american-legend-annie-oakley-guns
Carolyn Gage is an internationally acclaimed playwright who has recorded the lives of great women:
https://carolyngage.weebly.com/
Please celebrate the lives of women by committing to ending violence against women.
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV! Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
3/8/19 On International Women’s Day, we look at the women who have fought for freedom worldwide and juxtapose them with the globalist mouth piece’s spouting identity politics. This photo is of a Christian Syrian Kurdish fighter who banded together with other women to form battalions to defeat globalist funded IS in Syria.
Here is a great introduction to Nawal El Saadawi:
https://blogs.bmj.com/medical-humanities/2015/11/11/the-reading-room-a-review-of-memoirs-of-a-woman-doctor/
Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, bans bacon adverts:
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/03/05/khans-london-underground-ad-groceries-containing-meat-dairy-banned/
Here are Rashaida Tlaib's comments at Chicago CAIR event after winning the primary:
https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/03/08/creepy-video-rashida-tlaibs-speech-cair-chicago-event-always-said-muslims-coming...-think
Vandana Shiva, powerhouse against Monsanto/Bayer, is a role model for food rights and fighting biocide:
https://twitter.com/drvandanashiva
FYI on the Hollywood pedos not registered as sex offenders:
https://www.yourtango.com/2017308110/where-hollywood-pedophiles-open-secret-documentary-accused-child-sexual-abuse-now
Here is the story of Vitka Kempner:
http://www.jewishpartisans.org/partisans/vitka-kempner
Annie Oakley got her gun!
https://www.guns.com/news/2014/02/06/american-legend-annie-oakley-guns
Carolyn Gage is an internationally acclaimed playwright who has recorded the lives of great women:
https://carolyngage.weebly.com/
Please celebrate the lives of women by committing to ending violence against women.
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV! Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.