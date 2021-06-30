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NorbzWorld: There Are No Forests On Earth (Mirror/Backup)[29.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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73 views • June 30, 2021
#noforestsonearth: When I first watched this it blew me away - and since we're on a roll here I've decided to mirror/back it up as is no longer anywhere to be found.
If you've seen it, and have watched Ewar's stuff, it's worth another watch.

If you haven't seen it before - give it a watch and give it at least 10-15 minutes as some might find it hard to get into (very very progressive as it moves forward, if you get bored, please skim forward).

Main playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqIuaDwl1bNdwAtoZswd7wfD

'Collection of my works and the works of others that are relates. Universal Disclosure, nORBTheory, Lost History Of _ Earth, What On Earth Happened (EwarAnon), Solfeggio and cymatics research, and cool bonus content.'

1,110 views Jun 29, 2021
NorbzWorld
25.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qWk2_g0GfEQ
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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