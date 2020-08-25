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Second Wave_ - Or Not_ UK ICU Specialist Dr. Ron Daniels Helps us to Understand!
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9 views • August 25, 2020
EXCELLENT short and punchy discussion with the super-smart UK Intensive Care specialist consultant - Dr. Ron Daniels (featured recently on BBC Newsnight)
We cover the "Second Wave" shenanigans very comprehensively indeed - don't fear a second wave without watching this first! Hope-Simpson's amazing book: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4yda40j4hf9...
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
We cover the "Second Wave" shenanigans very comprehensively indeed - don't fear a second wave without watching this first! Hope-Simpson's amazing book: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4yda40j4hf9...
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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