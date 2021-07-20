Rally for Jan 6th American Political Prisoners - Look Ahead America July 17th

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Florida, July 17th Rally for the Jan 6th American Political Prisoners
Look Ahead America is holding rallies all across our beautiful nation to raise our voices for the political prisoners! Denied bail, abuse, 23 hr solidarity confinement, non-violent charges for some, some have zero charges, not given the evidence against them, and not receiving medical treatment. The DOJ wants to push trials to the fall of 2022, this is UNCONSTITUTIONAL!
website article - https://lookaheadamerica.org/laa-ten-state-rally-to-freepoliticalprisoners-an-important-first-step/