Secret AI and Government Control, an interview with Alex Jones

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As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, important questions are emerging about its future capabilities, governance, and impact on society. Discussions around advanced AI systems, large-scale computing power, ethics, and decision-making are becoming increasingly relevant in a rapidly changing world. How should innovation be balanced with transparency, accountability, and public interest? Watch the latest interview for a thought-provoking discussion on the future of AI, technology, and the challenges that may lie ahead.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Innovation #FutureTech #DigitalTransformation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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