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Dr. Peter McCullough gives COVID plandemic update 1/17/22
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132 views • January 17, 2022
Dr. McCullough is speaking with a very brave podcaster/reporter from Australia. The state of affairs in Australia is very sad currently. I hope more people wake up and become as brave as these two. We are at war. Dr. McCullough sticks to the facts and hasn't gone that far in rhetoric, but I will. The global technocrats are actively committing genocide and you must wake up and fight back.
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