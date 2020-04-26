SUN SIMULATOR EXPOSED! - PART3

SUN SIMULATOR EXPOSED! - PART3Oleg Byonic - Mirror reflection of the Broad Expanse Of HeavenVideo submitted by a fellow researcher! Awesome capture! Just needed some SixthSensory Perception! lolNothing special done in the enhancement process.. just HDR, and sharpening.. and tonal balance, also with various changes to the color balance.. Plenty of patience and determination... Helps if you know what you are looking at/for.. We see clouds right? well wrong again! All smoke and mirrors!In this part three I do short continuous segmented editing, zoomed 200%, sped up and reversed and forwarded to emphasize the moving components.You can subscribe to my other channel if you want, I am not bothered about sub counts or pleasing anyone... Just getting the truth out there for those who care!