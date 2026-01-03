Israeli CEO Says Americans Must LOSE Free Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this clip, Cato Networks co-founder & CEO Shlomo Kramer says: “I know it’s difficult to hear, but it’s time to limit the First Amendment in order to protect it.”
We break down:
What “limiting” speech could look like (law vs. platform policy)
The cybersecurity false argument: bots, deepfakes, coordinated influence ops, fraud
This is commentary and analysis for news/education. Watch the clip, decide for yourself, and drop your take in the comments: can you “protect” free speech by restricting it, or is that the slippery slope?
Mirrored - Wally Rashid
Thanks to John M for Link.
Christ is KING!