Israeli CEO Says Americans Must LOSE Free Speech

In this clip, Cato Networks co-founder & CEO Shlomo Kramer says: “I know it’s difficult to hear, but it’s time to limit the First Amendment in order to protect it.”

We break down:

What “limiting” speech could look like (law vs. platform policy)

The cybersecurity false argument: bots, deepfakes, coordinated influence ops, fraud

This is commentary and analysis for news/education. Watch the clip, decide for yourself, and drop your take in the comments: can you “protect” free speech by restricting it, or is that the slippery slope?

Mirrored - Wally Rashid

Thanks to John M for Link.

