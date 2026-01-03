BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli CEO Says Americans Must LOSE Free Speech
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10148 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
99 views • 3 days ago

In this clip, Cato Networks co-founder & CEO Shlomo Kramer says: “I know it’s difficult to hear, but it’s time to limit the First Amendment in order to protect it.”

We break down:

What “limiting” speech could look like (law vs. platform policy)

The cybersecurity false argument: bots, deepfakes, coordinated influence ops, fraud

This is commentary and analysis for news/education. Watch the clip, decide for yourself, and drop your take in the comments: can you “protect” free speech by restricting it, or is that the slippery slope?

Mirrored - Wally Rashid

Thanks to John M for Link.

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
first amendmentisraeli ceoshlomo kramer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Harvard&#8217;s war on White Man, Liberty, and Western Civilization betrays our heritage and future

Harvard’s war on White Man, Liberty, and Western Civilization betrays our heritage and future

Lance D Johnson
South Korean crypto employee gets 4-year sentence for Bitcoin spy ring aiding North Korea

South Korean crypto employee gets 4-year sentence for Bitcoin spy ring aiding North Korea

Cassie B.
Ember &#038; Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Ember & Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Kevin Hughes
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
Escalating conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-backed forces clash over oil-rich Hadramout

Escalating conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-backed forces clash over oil-rich Hadramout

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy