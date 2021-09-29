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Brainwashed Greta Dumberg - Too Stupid To Understand CO2 Levels Are Only Around 415 PPM
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371 views • September 29, 2021
Apparently, She Is So Dumb, She Doesn't Realize That CO2 Levels Were As High As 10,000 PPM, Predating The Internal Combustion Engine And The Earth Was Much Greener Back Then.
Remove CO2, The Planet Dies, Idiot Dumberg.
Remove CO2, The Planet Dies, Idiot Dumberg.
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