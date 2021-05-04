Toxicology Expert Calls for End to mRNA Experiment | Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay

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Lindsay’s expertise is analysis of pharmacological dose-responses, mechanistic biology and complex toxicity dynamics. In her comment, Lindsay describes how she aided the development of a vaccine that caused unintended autoimmune destruction and sterility in animals which, despite careful pre-analysis, had not been predicted.
She calls for an immediate halt to COVID-19 mRNA and DNA vaccines due to safety concerns on multiple fronts. She notes there is credible concern that they will cross-react with syncytin (a retroviral envelope protein) and reproductive genes in sperm, ova and placenta in ways that may “impair fertility and reproductive outcomes.”
- Dr Mercola
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Vj3xGT6izE
Gina Harrison
Thanks to John M for Link