“The Nobel Peace Prize is dead.” - Protests in Oslo against giving the award to someone who openly calls for bombing her own country.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
“The Nobel Peace Prize is dead.” - Protests in Oslo against giving the award to someone who openly calls for bombing her own country.

More about this:

The Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Machado, left the country under cover and received her Nobel Peace Prize in Norway.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Machado traveled for 10 hours from a suburb of Caracas, where she had been hiding for the past year, through checkpoints with two escorts to a coastal fishing village. Then, at dawn, she set off on a wooden fishing boat across the Caribbean Sea to the island of Curacao. The White House was warned about this so that US troops would not open fire on her.

From there, she flew to Europe by plane.

In Norway she said this on a video:

Nobel Prize Nut Job Machado who supported the slaughter of Children in Gaza now accuses Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas of 'INVADING' Venezuela

politics events current
