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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 6: Solari Circles--Taking Action At The Local Level
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1 view • March 14, 2022
JANUARY 27, 2022 This week, on “Financial Rebellion,” Carolyn Betts breaks down Solari Circles: what they are, who they involve and why they matter. “Forming a Solari Circle is crucial,” Carolyn says, in this episode. Viewers won't want to miss it!
Solari Circles: Take Action Together: https://takeaction2021.solari.com/solari-circles-take-action-together/
Solari Circles: Taking Action at the Local Level: https://takeaction2021.solari.com/solari-circles-taking-action-at-the-local-level/
Follow The Money: https://home.solari.com/book-review-follow-the-money-a-citizens-guide-to-local-government/
The Community Wizard of Sebastopol: https://library.solari.com/the-community-wizard-of-sebastopol-part-1/
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
JANUARY 27, 2022
Solari Circles: Take Action Together: https://takeaction2021.solari.com/solari-circles-take-action-together/
Solari Circles: Taking Action at the Local Level: https://takeaction2021.solari.com/solari-circles-taking-action-at-the-local-level/
Follow The Money: https://home.solari.com/book-review-follow-the-money-a-citizens-guide-to-local-government/
The Community Wizard of Sebastopol: https://library.solari.com/the-community-wizard-of-sebastopol-part-1/
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
JANUARY 27, 2022
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