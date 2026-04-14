Riccardo Bosi on the Reckoning coming for a World That Surrendered





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In this unflinching monologue, Riccardo Bosi delivers the hard truth the comfortable world doesn't want to hear: the cascading crises unfolding around the planet—the spikes in oil, the blockades, the economic pain—are not random acts of geopolitics. They are the price of failure to act.





Bosi dissects the layers of strategy—tactical, operational, campaign, strategic, and grand—and reveals that the chaos is by design. The supposed trigger of the Straits of Hormuz is a cover. What's really happening is the reckoning for decades of complacency, docility, and imbecility. For trusting representatives without holding them accountable. For surrendering sovereignty without a fight.





The pain will be excruciating. There will be sporadic violence, geographic and dispersed. The people will finally realize what's been taken from them. And while the white hats won't let the blackouts last too long, the lesson will be unforgettable.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.