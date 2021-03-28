Covid cases increase following vaccination

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https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1375567129358008326
A reply to Alex's tweet says:
https://twitter.com/DarkiFranky/status/1375567783912685568
Israel would show a sharp rise in excess mortality in the first two months of 2021, (official data from the Central Bureau of Statistics)
January 2021: 5,439 deaths + 18.7%.
February 2021: 4,374 dead + 10.6%.
Yet almost all of them are vaccinated! SyringeSkull and crossbonesLeft pointing backhand index
2:58 PM · Mar 26, 2021
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News