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Travistock: His Song 'Escape Plan' Opened the Deadly Set and it Was Uploaded to YouTube on the Day of the Satanic Ritual
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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173 views • November 09, 2021
This video is the intro to my upcoming video. No spoiler alerts other than Travis Scott knew that he was performing a Satanic Ritual the night of his deadly festival. The main video will be uploaded later this evening.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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