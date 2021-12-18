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DR ROBERT MALONE - COVID MRNA SHOTS WILL CAUSE IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE TO YOUR CHILDREN
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244 views • December 18, 2021
All parents should watch this video before they cause irreversible damage to their children by letting them have the fake vaccine – Dr Robert Malone, creator of the mRNA technology. Don't let your child become part of this experiment and let them take this mRNA poison. It will damage their health and infertility for life if they don't die first.
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