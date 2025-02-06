The Untold Medal of Honor Cover-Up: A Gold Star Sister's Fight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOLD STAR SISTER, LORI CHAPMAN, BROTHER OF JOHN, POSTHUMOUS MOH RECIPIENT RETURNS!
CHAPMAN DIED SAVING SLAB & 6 -WHY WAS MOST HEROIC & TRUE MILITARY MOVIE EVER, CANCELED?
THE ONLY MEDAL OF HONOR ACTION EVER RECORDED WILL NOT BE SPOTLIGHTED IN THE NEW MOH MUSEUM!
LYING SEAL-6 SLABINSKY STEALS CHAPMAN'S VALOR, SITS ON MOH BOARD, & SPOKE AT AMERICAN LEGION INAUGURAL BALL!