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Puppet Masters - Who Is Controlling the World?
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
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Puppet Masters 3-6-22 - Share and Subscribe!

Sunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!

Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
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Claim of Thrones
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Claim of Thrones
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Music in this video
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Song
Claim of Thrones
Artist
RKVC
Album
Claim of Thrones
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library
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new world orderrussia and ukrainepuppet masters
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