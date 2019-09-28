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Jesus Christ Said Few Would DO It -- The True Gospel in Under Ten Minutes
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
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778 views • September 28, 2019
Stewart Best on the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ and what Jesus said Christians MUST DO in order to be saved in these last days of last days. Excerpted from a recent edition of "Best Global Reports."

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You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN.

https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=3Q3CW3H4HNFH8

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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

NEW: Email list now includes FREE "Best's Intelligence Digests."

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Time is running out for humanity – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.

The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.

No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!

The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!

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FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:

(1) "The Mystery of Christ" (PDF) (Rom 16:25; Eph 3:4, 9; Col 1:27, 4:3-4):

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1yu2GGD4Fxt86wCSNoALhE_nJcn5PTsRp

(2) "The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."

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More About the Book "Finding Home:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html

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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:

https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/

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MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:

https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/

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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735

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Stewart Best's Blog: https://lightgateblogger.wordpress.com/
......[ Visit the NEW Blog (pardon the dust): http://thelightgateblogger.com/ ]

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See Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" at BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Keywords
biblegospelsaviorchristjesussalvationapostasyredeemerredemptionstrait gatenarrow way
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