"Kill The Zombies" (2023 original metal song)

Music and Lyrics by Six Gun Cross





A snapshot in time

What came before, what came after





Just trying to avoid

Getting eaten by walking Biohazards





Jesus save us...

From Hell





Biological attack

There's no turning back

All systems shut down

Riots burn the towns

Pryons and Rabies induced

Chaos provides the excuse

The towers signal creates

Radiation accelerates





Kill The Zombies

Kill The Zombies

Kill The Zombies

Kill The Zombies





Military surrounds the cities

Let them collapse completely

To stop the infestation

Nuclear incineration

Too much sin in the nations

God has removed protections

The World War begins

Fallen Angels descend