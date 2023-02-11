"Kill The Zombies" (2023 original metal song)

Music and Lyrics by Six Gun Cross
A snapshot in time
What came before, what came after
Just trying to avoid
Getting eaten by walking Biohazards
Jesus save us...
From Hell
Biological attack
There's no turning back
All systems shut down
Riots burn the towns
Pryons and Rabies induced
Chaos provides the excuse
The towers signal creates
Radiation accelerates
Kill The Zombies
Kill The Zombies
Kill The Zombies
Kill The Zombies
Military surrounds the cities
Let them collapse completely
To stop the infestation
Nuclear incineration
Too much sin in the nations
God has removed protections
The World War begins
Fallen Angels descend
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.