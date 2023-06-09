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🚨 Satellite Video Reveal SHOCKING TRUTH Behind Canadian "Wildfires" | Eco-Terrorism!?
Recent satellite images have uncovered a concerning pattern, revealing that multiple wildfires in Canada began simultaneously. The synchronized nature of these fires raises questions about their origin and whether there may be a deliberate, coordinated effort behind them.
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