They Could Have Stopped It
* Michael Scheuer (former head of the CIA’s Bin Laden unit) reveals how the Bush & Clinton administrations repeatedly failed to act on Al-Qaeda.
* Despite multiple clear warnings, they slashed counterterrorism funding and called off numerous chances to take out Bin Laden — decisions that led directly to 9/11.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 7 October 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-9-11-files-episode-3