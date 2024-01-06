Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Analysis of Satanic Film "Leave the World Behind"
channel image
Thomas Smith
174 Subscribers
85 views
Published a day ago

A husband and wife team download the film "Leave the World Behind" and make a shocking discovery -- the presence of 4 separate audio tracks contained in the film. From their analysis is becomes apparent that the film itself is a biological and psychological weapon. You don't want to miss this.

The Battle For Freedom On Earth
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2023

Keywords
mind controlsatanichavana syndromefrequency weaponstodd calendaracoustic weaponsleave the world behindobama productionacoustic frequency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket