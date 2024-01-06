Analysis of Satanic Film "Leave the World Behind"

A husband and wife team download the film "Leave the World Behind" and make a shocking discovery -- the presence of 4 separate audio tracks contained in the film. From their analysis is becomes apparent that the film itself is a biological and psychological weapon. You don't want to miss this.
The Battle For Freedom On Earth
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.