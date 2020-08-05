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Survivor:Thailand Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0027
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2 views • August 05, 2020
Today, we are looking at the Fifth Season of Survivor, Survivor: Thailand. This is another season that really doesn’t get praised. In fact, it’s the opposite most of the time. Does this season deserve to be looked at in a negative light? Another thing to look at is why does this season get looked at in a Negative Light? Is it the cast? Is it the twists? Or does it just simply down to the fact that it followed 4 really good seasons at the time?
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Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
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Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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