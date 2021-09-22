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I’m not sure what to make of this, it looks like the truckers are planning something big in America.
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930 views • September 22, 2021
Trucker hand signs?
I’m not sure what to make of this, it looks like the truckers are planning something big in America.
Apparently October 15 they’re going to seize everyone’s bank account…
September 27 the truckers are doing something…
I’m not sure what to make of this, it looks like the truckers are planning something big in America.
Apparently October 15 they’re going to seize everyone’s bank account…
September 27 the truckers are doing something…
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