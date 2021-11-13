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East, West, and in Between. #ItStopsNow
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65 views • November 13, 2021
There are too many complexities to this story and the ripple effects of it to define a headline so we thought, what better way to do an update on this than to bring on the people closest to the story, with a couple of reporters and see what happens. I mean... what could go wrong right?
This will be a drink from a firehose and high energy, keep up if you can as we tackle the challenges faced by the Newfoundland Investigation, the New Brunswick verdict, investigation units in every province, whistle blowers, and more!
What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
Freedom Forum News Canada:
https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/
Raven Media
[email protected]
Ethics Over Fear Task Group:
https://ethicsoverfear.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whatsupcanada/
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/whatsupcanada/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1036501
[email protected]
[email protected]
This will be a drink from a firehose and high energy, keep up if you can as we tackle the challenges faced by the Newfoundland Investigation, the New Brunswick verdict, investigation units in every province, whistle blowers, and more!
What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
Freedom Forum News Canada:
https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/
Raven Media
[email protected]
Ethics Over Fear Task Group:
https://ethicsoverfear.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whatsupcanada/
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/whatsupcanada/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1036501
[email protected]
[email protected]
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