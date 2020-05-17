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Survivor: Winners At War Review||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0015
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2 views • May 17, 2020
This week, we look at the 40th Season of Survivor, Survivor: Winners At War. This is unusual for me since I like to look at the stuff of yesteryear, but I was watching this season Every Wednesday at 8:00 P.M., so I figured that it's better if I do the review now rather than push it down the line and never get to it. There will be spoilers in this review.
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If you want to follow MetrObelisk Radio, click on these links:
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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