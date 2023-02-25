U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 3 OF 13, JFK (B) ─ THE MAGIC BULLET

-- The "magic bullet" theory goes like this: A bullet fired from the 6th floor easternmost window of the Texas School Book Depository strikes the President in the upper back near his spine; changes from its 45°-60° downward trajectory to a flat or rising trajectory to exit his throat just below the Adam's apple; pauses in mid-air to turn right, then left, then downward to enter Governor Connally's back below the right shoulder blade near the armpit; continues through his chest, shattering his fifth rib below his right nipple; then enters his forearm near the wrist, splintering the large radius bone; exits his arm and embeds itself into Connally's left thigh; then finally dislodges itself, clean of any trace of blood or tissue, and in near-perfect condition buries itself into the mat of an emergency room stretcher. (riversong.wordpress.com)
Ted Aranda
https://www.raftd.org/
