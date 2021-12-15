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Chris and Carlene Leeper - 20th Annual Pray California Conference 2021
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1 view • December 15, 2021
Chris and Carlene Leeper - 20th Annual Pray California Conference 2021
A message to the Church, to Pastors and the Body of Christ.
Remembering our brothers and sisters in Christ that passed into heaven in the last year.
A message to the Church, to Pastors and the Body of Christ.
Remembering our brothers and sisters in Christ that passed into heaven in the last year.
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