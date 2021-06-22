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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1108 - Matthew Christensen - Report on the Sykes bros' sentencing
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21 views • June 22, 2021
The trio entered the store and drew guns, before Brown ordered Matthew to open the store’s safe, while Dominic Sykes went through the cash registers. When Matthew couldn’t open the safe due to not having a key, he was ordered to the back office, where Brown took Matthew’s wallet and cellphone, before firing a shot at him. Dominic Sykes ran back and pointed a gun at Matthew, before Brown shot Matthew several times, with the group fleeing afterward.
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