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And here it is! The IMF and the World Bank along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation😡😡
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60 views • December 25, 2021
And here it is! The IMF and the World Bank along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation talking about a digital ID along with your health and financial data.
Let me translate: Your vaccinated status has expired, no 5th booster? No access to your money.
This is not a conspiracy theory it’s a conspiracy fact!!! 🤬🤬
Let me translate: Your vaccinated status has expired, no 5th booster? No access to your money.
This is not a conspiracy theory it’s a conspiracy fact!!! 🤬🤬
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