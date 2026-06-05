Iran LEGO - Kiss the country & the world you once knew goodbye

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Kiss the country and the world you once knew goodbye — new Lego rap vid skewers Trump
From the US president’s signature spray-tan to the administration’s shameless corruption — nothing escapes this Lego-style animated takedown.
💬 “Profiting from the presidency, even though it’s against the law,” the music video chants. “I’m fat and I lie about my weight — not for me — for America’s sake.”