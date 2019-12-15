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Original Song Amightywind Ministry - Don't Muzzle MY Prophets!
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74 views • December 15, 2019
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
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https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Song by StandUpForYAH03
This song came about because on December 2nd 2018 [the first day of Hanukkah], we were gathered in a chat room so other countries could join us for the first night of the hanukkah candle lighting. The RUACH HA KODESH lead me to read Prophecy 16 "Dont Muzzle MY Prophets."
While I was reading it, ABBA YAHUVEH started changing words and now there is a revised version of Prophecy 16 and it is called Don't Muzzle MY Prophets, as YAHUVEH shows a Hanukkah Miracle after the reading of the prophecy.
The prophecy will be posted later today and the woman who experienced this miracle will be in the video. Ezra, as he listened to me read the prophecy, others noticed half of his face was full of darkness and rage. YAHUVEH chose this prophecy to warn Ezra do not try to muzzle this prophet.
This song happened as I was on the phone with my sons who are singing the song and I told them of the miracle that happened on hanukkah that YAHUVEH did to prove that it does anger HIM when you try to silence a true prophet. I started getting lyrics for the song as I was being told by YAHUVEH, that my sons will write the song Dont muzzle MY Prophet and Ezra's name is mentioned in it. For in the lyrics, you will see why he is no longer part of this ministry.
When you listen to this song you will find out it has a memorable tune that I believe you will enjoy. Please remember to thumbs up, subscribe to my new youtube channel.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
https://www.amightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative
to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Song by StandUpForYAH03
This song came about because on December 2nd 2018 [the first day of Hanukkah], we were gathered in a chat room so other countries could join us for the first night of the hanukkah candle lighting. The RUACH HA KODESH lead me to read Prophecy 16 "Dont Muzzle MY Prophets."
While I was reading it, ABBA YAHUVEH started changing words and now there is a revised version of Prophecy 16 and it is called Don't Muzzle MY Prophets, as YAHUVEH shows a Hanukkah Miracle after the reading of the prophecy.
The prophecy will be posted later today and the woman who experienced this miracle will be in the video. Ezra, as he listened to me read the prophecy, others noticed half of his face was full of darkness and rage. YAHUVEH chose this prophecy to warn Ezra do not try to muzzle this prophet.
This song happened as I was on the phone with my sons who are singing the song and I told them of the miracle that happened on hanukkah that YAHUVEH did to prove that it does anger HIM when you try to silence a true prophet. I started getting lyrics for the song as I was being told by YAHUVEH, that my sons will write the song Dont muzzle MY Prophet and Ezra's name is mentioned in it. For in the lyrics, you will see why he is no longer part of this ministry.
When you listen to this song you will find out it has a memorable tune that I believe you will enjoy. Please remember to thumbs up, subscribe to my new youtube channel.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
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