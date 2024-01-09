Create New Account
I will continue to shake this world as a final warning
Blessed To Teach
Dec 25, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God: I have warned and warned them many times and they are without excuse. I will continue to shake this world as a final warning to many who still have a chance to repent. However, for those whom I have directly warned over and over again, it is too late. #WithoutExcuse #FinalWarning #TimeisShort

Blog: https://neighborhood.social/blog/588/ricks-journal-of-time-alone-with-god/

qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach

