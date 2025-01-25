BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Biden Becomes MASTER MASON on His Last Day As President
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
266 views • 3 months ago

I'm sharing this short video, so I could post about this. Several links below and his welcome as a new member. What did he do to get that? This is still unclear if he even knew what planet that he was on that night. Cynthia

Joe Biden Becomes Master Mason In His Last Few Days As President from 'World News Report Today' on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXmqygwvUa4&ab_channel=WorldNewsReportToday

Jan 25th 2025!

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/188...

Cynthia... Here's an article from the Catholic perspective of what this means.

https://www.complicitclergy.com/2025/01/25/devout-catholic-joe-biden-joins-free-masons-his-final-day-as-president/

Here's a link from Instagram, from the Florida Masonic Lodge about this. (Words are below if you don't want to go to Instagram.) Cynthia

https://www.instagram.com/mwuglfl/reel/DFImyQCRig0/

@ mwuglfl - Welcome former President Joe Biden to the Prince Hall Masonic Family.

#Repost From Prince Hall Grand Lodge od South Carolina

It is with great pleasure that I, Victor C. Major 27th The Most Worshipful Grand Master, welcome our newest member to the Prince Hall Family. On Sunday, January 19, 2025 at a private event, Master Mason membership with full honors were conferred upon President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of his outstanding service to the United States of America.

RESOLUTION OF MEMBERSHIP

To be a Freemason is to be part of a brotherhood dedicated to personal growth, service to others, and the pursuit of knowledge and truth. It is an honor to belong to an organization that promotes these timeless values:

WHEREAS, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has demonstrated exceptional dedication and service to the United States of America.

WHEREAS, his service reflects the core values of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina, including brotherly love, relief, and truth.

WHEREAS, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. contributions have significantly benefited the citizens of the U.S. of America;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that I, 27th Most Worshipful Grand Master, Victor C. Major, on behalf of the members of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina, hereby confer membership upon President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of his outstanding service to the United States of America.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution of Membership be recorded in the archives of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina.

GIVEN THIS 19th DAY OF January A.D. 2025

Victor C. Major

27th Most Worshipful Grand Master

Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge

of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina 

Also Adding a 'DailyCaller' article from yesterday about this.  https://dailycaller.com/2025/01/24/joe-biden-potentially-faces-excommunication-after-quiet-induction-into-historically-black-masonic-lodge/ 

Adding:  List of Presidents that proclaimed to be Freemasons. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_presidents_of_the_United_States_who_were_Freemasons


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy