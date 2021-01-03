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Cute Baby Raccoons in a Tree Hollow
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125 views • January 03, 2021
I noticed a hollow tree with lots of fur around the opening so I decided to take a peak inside. Turns out there were four baby raccoons inside making cute noises. I think they thought I was their mom at first as they came towards the opening hoping for food. The hollow went up the tree quite a ways so there may have been even more raccoons higher up in the tree.
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