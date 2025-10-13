US soldiers line up for FOOD PANTRY - unpaid as govt in shutdown for 13 days

US soldiers line up for FOOD PANTRY — military unpaid as govt in shutdown for 13 days (but, this video is from yesterday, day 12.

Footage via RapidResponse47

Adding:

US police use AI drones for surveillance

📑 Chronically underfunded and short-staffed, police and sheriff’s departments across the US are turning to AI-powered drones to fill the gaps, reports Axios.

Fleets of flying cameras are now reading license plates, tracking crowds, documenting accident scenes, assessing active shooter events, and chasing suspects.

👉 By the end of 2024, more than 1,500 police and sheriff’s departments were flying drones — up 150% since 2018, according to Police1.

Drones are cheaper than human-flown helicopters and increasingly funded by federal grants and state budgets.

😳 But most importantly, they deliver real-time aerial surveillance that never blinks.