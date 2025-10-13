US soldiers line up for FOOD PANTRY - unpaid as govt in shutdown for 13 days

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US soldiers line up for FOOD PANTRY — military unpaid as govt in shutdown for 13 days (but, this video is from yesterday, day 12.
Footage via RapidResponse47
Adding:
US police use AI drones for surveillance
📑 Chronically underfunded and short-staffed, police and sheriff’s departments across the US are turning to AI-powered drones to fill the gaps, reports Axios.
Fleets of flying cameras are now reading license plates, tracking crowds, documenting accident scenes, assessing active shooter events, and chasing suspects.
👉 By the end of 2024, more than 1,500 police and sheriff’s departments were flying drones — up 150% since 2018, according to Police1.
Drones are cheaper than human-flown helicopters and increasingly funded by federal grants and state budgets.
😳 But most importantly, they deliver real-time aerial surveillance that never blinks.