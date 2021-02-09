SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 5 - FIND YOURSELF

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The amazing story of humanity's redemption continues with all the twists and turns necessary to throw even the wisest among us into a frenzy of questioning and curiosity.
Where is this story leading? Will we continue to remain so divided as a people that we can no longer even see the glaringly obvious truth of our own divinity and connectedness?
I'm gonna go with a big-ass "No!" on that front.
Our fight for freedom, truth, love, light, abundance, and a life worth living has only just begun.
Welcome to the consciousness revolution.
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