X22 Report - Ep 3188b - [JB], [BO], Iran, Uranium 1, It’s All Connected, Taiwan Next, WWIII, Sum Of All Fears
X22 Report
The [DS] is now trapped in everything they did, Trump has reversed the 16 year plan on them and now everyone can see their true agenda, this will all lead to Iran and the sale of U1 to start WWIII. [HRC] wasn't suppose to lose, her mission was to bring us to WWIII, it was going to be a controlled war, the weapons and death were going to be real, but the [DS] was going to have the US loose the war to get rid of the constitution. Trump has now turned the table on them and is going to show the people their treasonous acts. 

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

