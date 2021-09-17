X22 REPORT: Out They Go, Clean House Is Very Important, [DS] Panicking Over Durham & AZ Forensic Audit

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The [DS] now know when the forensic audit is going to be released. Think about all of the distractions they put into place to clog the news cycles. They are building the narrative to make it seem like Trump is unhinged and that he would use nuclear weapons, think mirror. Psaki says that [JB]/puppet masters would never foment an insurrection, RED 4. The forensic audit is coming out at the end of this month and the [DS] is ready to push their agenda. buckle up it's going to be a rough ride.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.