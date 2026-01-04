Venezuelan Antisemitism SWATTING is Harbinger for Christianity? 🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am SvenVonErick on X, Rumble, & Bitchute.
More of My Brighteon Videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews/home
On Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick
https://x.com/SvenVonErick/status/2006805117589406154
This Video is Response to this Yuval Harari video:
https://www.brighteon.com/d0eaeeec-dec9-46e6-96fb-cc60df3ff8ed
Alex Jones Report on the Trump kidnapping of Venezuela Leader to be Prosecuted in New York USA Courts:
https://www.brighteon.com/9a6c6140-9c4a-444d-aa27-4d5e4e45ea99
I, Steven G. Erickson #WBNemesis don't check my comments here. You can text me or leave voicemail here:
1 706 740 9324..
I haven't been compensated by the Pentagon nor University of Chicago IRB MK-ULTRA for 6 decades of BS.