Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 Let’s Make Pesto! 😋🤩🐶👍🏾

Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! πŸ‡―πŸ‡΅ Another good week of getting produce from the garden. I harvested most of the basil to make some pesto, and it turned out very tasty!πŸ˜‹πŸ€©πŸΆπŸ‘πŸΎ

Β "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll