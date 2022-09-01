How Conservatives Seized Nebraska GOP from Establishment

Grassroots conservatives pulled off a stunning takeover of the powerful Nebraska Republican Party, ousting establishment types who had dominated it, and in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, one of the key GOP leaders of the effort breaks down how it was done. Speaking at the Moment of Truth Summit hosted by Mike Lindell, rocket scientist and Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project spokesman Larry Ortega said the whole process began with grassroots concerns about election fraud in the state. Refusing to accept the fraud or the GOP establishment's denials, Ortega and other activists got to work. The Air Force Academy graduate was called a liar, making him even more determined to do something. Working to become precinct committee chairs in counties across the state, a network of solid conservatives worked together to get at the state convention where they all voted to oust the party leadership. Ortega urges other grassroots conservatives across America to learn from the example and do the same thing.





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