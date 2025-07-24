Trump explains the EU Deal - $322 million Aid to Ukraine

💰🇪🇺 Trump explains the deal with the EU.

Adding:

The deal stipulates that the U.S. will deliver weapons to the EU, which will handle distribution among member states, with most of the arms expected to go to Ukraine, according to Trump.

The U.S. approved two military aid packages for Ukraine on July 23, totaling $322 million. One includes HAWK Phase III air defense systems, while the other supplies parts to repair Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

https://kyivindependent.com/trump-announces-us-eu-arms-agreement-including-aid-for-ukraine/



