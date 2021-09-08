The Chase Scene from Silent Night, Deadly Night 5 (1991)

At the genesis of the 1990s, a stranger arrives at Sarah Quinn's suburban home bearing gifts. Answering the door, her son Derek is spooked by this man, and he refuses to accept the would-be Christmas Gift. Suddenly, the babysitter interrupts this interaction and forces the stranger to depart.

Inadvertently, the babysitter gives this stranger a scrap of info on the lady of the house's workplace.

Later that evening, at a nondescript office building, Sarah exits the stairwell to the parking garage. Clad in a deep purple dress, this pretty brunette lady believes she is alone in this dark and damp place. As she heads to her car, Sarah only hears the clicking of her black stiletto pumps, but not for long.

Sarah then hears the slamming of a door and the sudden shuffle of someone else's feet. The lady ignores those noises as she continues towards her vehicle, but then she hears the shuffling of feet again. Halting in her tracks, the pretty lady looks all around but sees nothing but a scattering of cars. Continuing on her way, Sarah gets the creepy feeling that someone is following her. Abruptly spinning around, the lady briefly walks backward to see if it is true. But with no one there, the pretty lady quickened her pace as she eventually reached her station wagon.

However, Sarah clumsily drops her car keys, and when she reaches for them, she stupidly pushes them into a drainage grate. Locked out of her car, the pretty lady is now panicked since she senses that she might be in peril. Then, hearing the sudden shuffle of someone else's feet once more, Sarah sees a figure appear out of the shadows. The man instantly calls her by name, and she immediately runs away.

Headed back the way she came, Sarah heard the loud clicking of her heels and the fast footsteps of the man coming up behind her. Catching her, The Stranger spun her around to face him.

This pair then dissolves into hugs and kisses, for this stranger is no diabolical fiend. Instead, he is Sarah's ex-boyfriend, Noah, who has come a long way to renew his relationship with the pretty lady.