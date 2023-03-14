Overtime with Dean Ryan & James Martinez 'Disclosure Doubles &Clones'

Become a Real Deal Member: RealDealMedia.TV/memberships

James Martinez (MK Ultra Journalist) Joins, Dean Ryan for a (Members Only) 'Overtime'.

explains the dangers against him. He also explains why the US congress wants him to give

congressional testimony on MK Ultra.

Overtime Topics:

-Alien disclosure - fake/real abductions- Steven Spielberg -

- Free Masonary - The New Economy - The Culling of America -