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How the Sun works: Fusion and Quantum Tunneling
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3 views • July 24, 2019
Minute Physics provides an energetic and entertaining view of old and new problems in physics -- all in a minute!

In this episode, we learn about how the sun can burn for billions of years without running out of fuel.
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